Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Climate

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Children play with the water on a fountain during a heat wave, at Stavros Niarchos foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Friday, July 21, 2023. Heat in Greece is expected to grow worse during the weekend, approaching 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) and the country will face one more heatwave episode by the end of July. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Children play with the water on a fountain during a heat wave, at Stavros Niarchos foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Friday, July 21, 2023. Heat in Greece is expected to grow worse during the weekend, approaching 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) and the country will face one more heatwave episode by the end of July. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Share

As Greece swelters in another heat wave, children are finding some cool respite — and fun — in a fountain near a cultural center in Athens. Things are set to worsen in the Greek capital over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) in yet another, and hopefully final, July heat wave in the country, meteorologists said.

The blistering temperatures just keep on coming during the northern hemisphere summer, with records toppling around the world and global averages reaching uncharted hot territory. Others are seeing deadly summer storms and flash floods — scientists say human-caused climate change exacerbates all kinds of extreme weather.

Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

Other news
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jeff McNeil (1) behind Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox and Mets have game suspended by rain with New York leading 4-3 in the 4th
The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3.
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The body of a young girl was recovered Friday, July 21, in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family's vehicle by a flash flood, authorities said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
Authorities in Pennsylvania say the body of a young girl has been recovered in the Delaware River and is believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood.
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Northeast floods devastate farmers as months of labor and crops are swept away
When rains swept through the Northeast, farmers in the region were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time.
FILE - An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021. Kentucky's state auditor's office announced Thursday, July 20, 2023, that disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky's Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the office at the request of a Republican-led legislative panel, a decision fraught with political undertones. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Election-year review of disaster relief funds draws rebuke from Kentucky governor
Disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky’s Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the state auditor’s office.

— In the second storm to ravage the Balkans this week, at least three people have died in Serbia, according to local reports. Meteorologists said the storms were of such powerful magnitude because they followed a string of extremely hot days.

— A tornado that ripped through a Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in eastern North Carolina on Wednesday is unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, as the twister mainly affected storage facilities. Read more from Hannah Schoenbaum.

— As The Associated Press’ climate news director Peter Prengaman packs up his life in Phoenix to move to New York, he reflects on how his four years in the baking desert sun are a sign of what’s to come for more people in a warming world.

— In a devastating blow to farmers in Vermont, recent floods in the U.S. Northeast that dumped two months of rain over just a couple of days have washed away or damaged crops, reports Steve LeBlanc.

— Hops for beer are withering in the heat. One farm in Bavaria is using solar panels to shade them and make electricity at the same time. And there are other solar-over-crop projects sprouting around the world, as Matthias Schrader and Dana Beltaji report.

— And in Seattle, climate activists used ropes, a harness and a hammock to take residence in the branches of an old cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down. It’s the latest in a series of tensions around Seattle’s tree policy, with activists pointing out the benefits of tree canopy as shading for residents from sizzling temperatures, as Manuel Valdes reports.

QUOTABLE:

“Gross.” — AP climate director Peter Prengaman’s 12-year-old son, as a quesadilla cooked on the sidewalk in Phoenix’s 117-degree Fahrenheit (47-degree Celsius) heat.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.