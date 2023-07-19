Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Climate

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Seniors participate in a morning swim class during a heat wave, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
As intense heat batters much of the planet, people cool off however they can. In Pasadena, California, where Wednesday’s high was “only” in the mid-90s, seniors found relief — and some fun — in a morning swim class in this image made by Associated Press photographer Ryan Sun.

Elsewhere, things were more serious. As southern Europe bakes under a heat wave, firefighters in Greece continued battle Wednesday with wildfires near Athens that have prompted days of evacuations. Aircraft and crews from other countries were heading to join the fight. Heat in southern Greece was expected to grow worse later this week, approaching 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit).

Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

Other news
In this photo released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, meets with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi in Beijing, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China via AP)
China looks to Kissinger meeting to improve strained relations with US
Amid a steep downturn in relations with the United States, China has looked to a meeting with former U.S. national security adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to revive positive momentum.
In this photo released by Yan Guanghua Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China, conducts a livestream from her studio in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in July 2023. Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the Chinese social media platform's future in the U.S. and elsewhere. (Yan Guanghua via AP)
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales.
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials in a new US push to stabilize rocky relations
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has told China’s top diplomat that President Joe Biden’s administration is “very committed” to stabilizing relations between the world’s two biggest economies.
FILE - Newly named cardinal Giorgio Marengo poses for a photo, during a press conference at the Vatican, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The young cardinal in charge of Mongolia’s tiny Catholic community said Monday, July 17, 2023 that the faithful there were thrilled Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal visit to Mongolia, saying it’s evidence of his willingness to travel to the farthest corners of the globe to minister to just a few hundred members of his flock. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Cardinal says the pope’s visit to Mongolia’s tiny Catholic community will show his dedication
The young cardinal in charge of Mongolia’s tiny Catholic community says Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to a country with just 1,450 Catholics is evidence of his willingness to travel to the farthest corners of the globe to minister to even a handful of the faithful.

—In Texas, crushing heat is raising concern for families with loved ones in state prisons that lack air conditioning. One woman blames her son’s death on excessive heat, Juan A. Lozano reports.

—As destructive floods hammer different parts of the globe, scientists say they have something in common: Climate change that has storms forming in a warmer atmosphere with the result that extreme rainfall is more frequent now. And they say additional warming will make it worse. Isabella O’Malley, Brittany Peterson and Drew Costley explain.

— The world’s two biggest climate polluters, China and the United States, met in Beijing to talk about climate change. China’s vice president told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry that the country is willing to work with Washington to stem global warming, but needs the U.S. to respect its views on a range of issues. More here.

— Nigeria is looking at a food security crisis driven by conflict and climate change. Russia’s war with Ukraine imperils shipments of wheat to the West African nation, and a vicious heat-and-rain cycle worsened by climate change is decimating yields for Nigeria’s own farmers, Taiwo Adebayo reports.

—As Canada’s summer of wildfires stretches on, Indigenous communities are among those hardest-hit — far more likely to be evacuated than their share of the population suggests. Tammy Webber and Noah Berger explain.

—India, one of the most populous and climate-vulnerable countries, is thinking and talking a lot about transitioning to cleaner energy. Anupam Nath and Sibi Arasu report on how India is searching for key minerals at home.

QUOTABLE:

“They’re cooking our inmates in the Texas prison system,” said Tona Southards Naranjo, who believes her son, Jon Southards, died last month due to high heat in a Huntsville prison.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.