Climate

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra west of Athens, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. In Greece, where a second heatwave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Through smoky, yellowed air, they watch as the fires burn at the edge of their city. In Mandra, an area just west of Athens, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris captured Greeks standing on a ridge and looking on as firefighting helicopters deployed to three large wildfires eating away at the Mediterranean landscape.

Thousands evacuated from coastal areas south of Greece’s capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded. They’d spent the night in hotels, in public facilities, even on beaches.

It’s a week of extremes across the world as midsummer heat and bad rain buffet parts of the planet. Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

Other news
A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
Big Southern California wildfire being contained, with minimal new activity
Firefighters working in high heat are patrolling for hotspots and building control lines around a large wildfire smoldering in the interior of Southern California.
A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people watch, at the fire in Mandra west of Athens, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. In Greece, where a second heatwave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Wildfires in Greece close highways and threaten an oil refinery, as the EU sends firefighting planes
Fast-moving fires outside Athens forced authorities in Greece to close highways and cancel vacations for firefighters and evacuations were expanded and weather conditions continued to worsen.
A Pharmacy shop sign displays the outside temperature of 46 Celsius degrees (114.8 F) in downtown Rome, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Temperatures in Italy are officially registered only by the Italian Air Force's weather service while high temperatures picked by private stations need to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization, which only Monday accepted a new temperature record for continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius degrees (119.8 F), measured in Sicily on Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Tourists and residents warned to stay inside as deadly heat hits Europe during peak travel season
Officials are warning residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battle wildfires.
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality has been categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. The EPA says extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday, July 17, or were experiencing it by midafternoon. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
The Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon.

— Whether you live in the Mediterranean or are just visiting as a tourist, authorities have a recommendation: Stay inside. It’s too hot. More here from Colleen Barry and Jamey Keaten. And the wildfires in Greece, Spain and Switzerland are still raging.

— In Arizona, Phoenix is struggling to beat the heat — even more than usual for its typically sweltering climate. In fact, it’s breaking its own record. Here’s a report from Seth Borenstein and Anita Snow.

—In France, drought and persistent heat has tourism operators worried about their future. Daniel Cole looks at how they are trying to adjust.

— AP photographers are capturing the heat across the world. Check the images out here.

— What’s a different way to cool your house? Isabella O’Malley delves into the world of geothermal heat pumps.

— Finally, spend some time with this graphically rich AP project, “Climate Connections,” done jointly with Grist. In it, Zoya Tierstein explores the links between climate and disease.

QUOTABLE: “I’ve been out here a long time and homeless for about three years. When it’s like this, you just have to get into the shade. This last week has been the hottest I ever remember.” — Lisa Miccichi, 38, pushing a shopping cart filled with her belongings through downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, looking for a place to get out of the heat.

The AP is solely responsible for all content.