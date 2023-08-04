FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Climate protesters briefly interrupted a tennis match between Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz in DC

Spectators at the DC Open tennis tournament walk outside the main stadium in Washington on Monday, July 31, 2023, the first day of the main-draw competition. The tournament is the first joint ATP-WTA 500 event but the women’s champion will earn about a third of what the men’s champion will be paid. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate protesters briefly interrupted a match at the DC Open tennis tournament Friday between three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and top-seeded Taylor Fritz.

Action was delayed in the first set when three jumbo tennis balls were tossed onto the court in the event’s main stadium.

In the stands, some people chanted and displayed signs protesting the use of fossil fuels.

A spokesperson for the tournament said there was no damage done to the court.

At Wimbledon last month, three environmental activists were arrested after jumping out of the stands to disrupt matches by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the court.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis