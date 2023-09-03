Dante Moore throws 2 TDs in first collegiate game as UCLA defeats Coastal Carolina 27-13

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dante Moore threw two touchdowns in his first collegiate game and UCLA pulled away in the second half for a 27-13 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Moore, the first five-star recruit during Chip Kelly’s six seasons in Westwood, directed the Bruins to scores in four of his six drives. The 18-year old from Detroit came into the game in the second quarter and completed 7 of 12 passes for 143 yards with an interception.

J.Michael Sturdivant, a transfer from California, had five receptions for 136 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that extended UCLA’s lead to 21-13. The score came one play after Liam Gray missed a 55-yard field goal attempt.

UCLA’s defense struggled during the first half, but forced turnovers on three of its final six drives.

The Chanticleers dropped Tim Beck’s debut as coach despite three interceptions by safety Clayton Isbell, including two in the end zone. Grayson McCall was 27 of 42 for 271 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and Sam Pinckney had nine receptions for 139 yards and a score.

Ethan Garbers got the start led UCLA to a touchdown on its first drive after it got the opening kickoff — a 21-yard scoring pass to tight end Carsen Ryan 1:59 into the game.

Garbers though couldn’t generate points in his remaining four possessions. The junior was picked off twice and had a pair of three-and-outs as he went 10 of 17 for 121 yards.

Moore came in on UCLA’s fourth series. After a pass to Carson Steele went for no gain, Moore was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled right before finding Sturdivant up the right sideline for a 39-yard gain.

Three plays later, Moore hit Steele on a screen pass for a 14-yard score with 3:57 remaining in the first half to extend the Bruins lead to 14-3.

Coastal Carolina got a pair of field goals by Gray to trail 14-6 at halftime. The Chanticleers were able to convert Isbell’s second interception into a touchdown when McCall connected with Pinkney for a 9-yard touchdown to get them within 14-13 with 10:08 remaining.

TAKEAWAY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers were able to stay in the game for three quarters and had the ball for nearly 35 minutes, but UCLA’s depth was too much.

UCLA: Kelly planned to play three quarterbacks after a competitive preseason camp, but he has found his starter in Moore.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina: Hosts Jacksonville State next Saturday.

UCLA: Travels to San Diego State next Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll