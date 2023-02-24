Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56, Bishop O’Connell 41
Broadwater Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 39
Catholic 81, Hampton Roads 35
Miller School 82, Roanoke Catholic 40
Seton School 56, Trinity Christian School 14
St. Annes-Belfield 89, St. Gertrude 61
St. John Paul the Great 49, Oakcrest 25
St. Michael Catholic 36, King Abdullah 25
Steward School 49, Norfolk Christian School 47
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region C=
Edison 48, West Potomac 45
Region D=
James Madison 44, Centreville 35
Class 5=
Region A=
Princess Anne 53, Indian River 16
Salem-Va. Beach 43, Kempsville 41
Region C=
Glen Allen 45, Mills Godwin 27
Lloyd Bird 58, Highland Springs 41
Class 4=
Region A=
King’s Fork High School 73, Manor High School 66
Region C=
Tuscarora 43, Sherando 29
Class 3=
Region C=
Liberty Christian 53, Turner Ashby 41
Spotswood 59, Liberty-Bedford 33
Region D=
Carroll County 75, Magna Vista 39
Lord Botetourt 48, Cave Spring 40
Class 2=
Region A=
Brunswick 49, Poquoson 38
John Marshall 100, Nandua 18
Region C=
Glenvar 38, Chatham 35
Region D=
Central - Wise 54, Richlands 51
Gate City 48, Ridgeview 27
Class 1=
Region A=
K&Q Central 53, Essex 35
Rappahannock 68, Westmoreland County 41
Region B=
Buffalo Gap 41, William Campbell 17
Rappahannock County 53, Cumberland 29
Region D=
Eastside 58, Twin Valley 44
J.I. Burton 43, Honaker 40, OT
Oakton 51, Langley 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/