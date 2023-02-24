AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56, Bishop O’Connell 41

Broadwater Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 39

Catholic 81, Hampton Roads 35

Miller School 82, Roanoke Catholic 40

Seton School 56, Trinity Christian School 14

St. Annes-Belfield 89, St. Gertrude 61

St. John Paul the Great 49, Oakcrest 25

St. Michael Catholic 36, King Abdullah 25

Steward School 49, Norfolk Christian School 47

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

Edison 48, West Potomac 45

Region D=

James Madison 44, Centreville 35

Class 5=

Region A=

Princess Anne 53, Indian River 16

Salem-Va. Beach 43, Kempsville 41

Region C=

Glen Allen 45, Mills Godwin 27

Lloyd Bird 58, Highland Springs 41

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 73, Manor High School 66

Region C=

Tuscarora 43, Sherando 29

Class 3=

Region C=

Liberty Christian 53, Turner Ashby 41

Spotswood 59, Liberty-Bedford 33

Region D=

Carroll County 75, Magna Vista 39

Lord Botetourt 48, Cave Spring 40

Class 2=

Region A=

Brunswick 49, Poquoson 38

John Marshall 100, Nandua 18

Region C=

Glenvar 38, Chatham 35

Region D=

Central - Wise 54, Richlands 51

Gate City 48, Ridgeview 27

Class 1=

Region A=

K&Q Central 53, Essex 35

Rappahannock 68, Westmoreland County 41

Region B=

Buffalo Gap 41, William Campbell 17

Rappahannock County 53, Cumberland 29

Region D=

Eastside 58, Twin Valley 44

J.I. Burton 43, Honaker 40, OT

Oakton 51, Langley 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

