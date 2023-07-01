People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

Bulls retain Coby White, add Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter to backcourt mix

FILE - Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Bulls are keeping White and adding perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Bulls are keeping White and adding perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Jevon Carter, right, shoots past Memphis Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game April 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Chicago Bulls are keeping guard Coby White and adding perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Carter. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks’ Jevon Carter, right, shoots past Memphis Grizzlies’ Xavier Tillman, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game April 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Chicago Bulls are keeping guard Coby White and adding perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Carter. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls kept guard Coby White and added perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter on Friday.

White opted to stay in Chicago rather than test the market as a restricted free agent and agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract, agent Ty Sullivan said. Carter is due $20 million over three years, agent Mark Bartelstein said.

White and Carter could help fill a void at point guard. The Bulls do not expect Lonzo Ball to play this season after being sidelined for more than a year because of a left knee injury.

The 23-year-old White averaged 9.7 points while playing 23.4 minutes per game — both career lows. But he boasts a quick first step and the ability to connect from beyond the arc, where he shot 37.2% last season. White, drafted by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2019, showed improvement in his decision making.

Carter gives the Bulls a tough perimeter defender and outside shooting they sorely lacked. Chicago was last in the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted. Carter started 39 of the 81 games he played and averaged 8.0 points while making 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

The deals with White and Carter come two days after the Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the market. Veteran center Andre Drummond also exercised his option to return on Thursday.

The Bulls went 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports