World News

An alleged drug baron wanted in the Netherlands is arrested in Colombia

 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged drug baron wanted in the Netherlands over his suspected involvement in cocaine and methamphetamine was arrested in Colombia, the European Union police agency Europol said Thursday.

The arrest comes amid sustained efforts to disrupt networks of traffickers who smuggle huge amounts of cocaine into Europe, often through ports in the Netherlands and neighboring Belgium.

Dutch authorities have arrested several alleged gangsters in recent years linked to the country’s violent and lucrative drug trafficking networks.

Other news
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022, with double-digit declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses, a new crime report showed Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Beshear said that the report is "encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth." (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Serious crime rates in Kentucky dropped overall in 2022, new report shows
A new report shows that overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022. The report points to double-digit declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses.
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Hadid and a friend are on vacation in the Cayman Islands after the Customs and Border Control said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 that they arrested the two for marijuana possession and later released them. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession.
FILE - Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, walks out of prison in Estremera on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain on Sept. 15, 2019. Carvajal, wanted on charges of drug trafficking by the United States, is on his way from Spain to the New York on extradition orders, an official with knowledge of the case and his lawyer said Wednesday July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief is extradited from Spain to US on drug trafficking charges
A former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has been extradited to New York from Spain to face decade-old drug trafficking charges.
FILE. In this file photo released by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, on May 31, 2021. Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court ruled Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that an investigation into the Philippines so-called “war on drugs” can resume, rejecting Manila’s objections to the case going ahead at the global court. (Richard Madelo/ Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP, File)
Thousands died in the Philippines’ ‘war on drugs.’ An international probe will now go ahead
Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that an investigation into the Philippines deadly “war on drugs” can resume.

The 43-year-old Colombian national was detained Tuesday in the western city of Tulua on a Dutch warrant and is now in custody awaiting extradition. His name was not released.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Office said in a statement that the suspect is allegedly a “key player in an ongoing investigation and is suspected of cocaine smuggling, participation in a criminal organization and money laundering.”

Europol helped the Dutch-led investigation with intelligence on Mexican and Colombian drug cartels gained from encrypted communications. It said that the probe tied the suspect to a seizure of 2.5 metric tons (2.76 tons) of methamphetamine in 2019. He is also suspected of involvement in the laundering of 20 million euros ($22.4 million).

Europol said that over the course of the investigation, which also involved law enforcement agencies in Spain, the United States and Colombia, “several drug labs were dismantled in Europe, and over 50 suspects arrested.”

They described the Colombian suspect as having been “on the run, with law enforcement across the world working together to locate him and bring him to justice.”