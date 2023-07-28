U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. News

Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

 
PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds (63 kilograms) of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said.

The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the border crossing at Pembina, North Dakota, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian officials said it was the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities,” said Rob Hill, assistant commissioner and commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on drug trafficking charges and later released, the statement said.