Sports

Cubs slugger Bellinger, SI swimsuit model Carter get engaged

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger scores behind Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger scores behind Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chase Carter are engaged.

Carter announced Thursday on Instagram that the couple plan to marry. She posted three photos showing off her gleaming, massive ring, with Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline in the background. The couple have two children together.

Bellinger was batting .260 with seven homers and 22 RBIs after joining the Cubs on a $17.5 million, one-year contract. He spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the 2019 NL MVP Award, only to be cut in November following injuries and a sharp decline in production.

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, left, signals to the dugout as Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) is slow to get up after catching a fly ball by Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger injures left knee after crashing into wall vs. Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger left Monday night’s game against the Houston Astros with left knee injury after making an acrobatic catch in the seventh inning.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Cubs place OF Cody Bellinger on the paternity list
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the paternity list on Tuesday.

Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl.
Chicago Cubs center fielder and former Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger smiles from the dugout after being acknowledged by the Dodgers prior to a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Cubs topple Dodgers 8-2 in Bellinger’s return to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yan Gomes homered twice, Ian Happ had four hits and three RBIs, Cody Bellinger scored in his return to Los Angeles and the Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers 8-2 on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports