Cubs slugger Bellinger, SI swimsuit model Carter get engaged
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chase Carter are engaged.
Carter announced Thursday on Instagram that the couple plan to marry. She posted three photos showing off her gleaming, massive ring, with Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline in the background. The couple have two children together.
Bellinger was batting .260 with seven homers and 22 RBIs after joining the Cubs on a $17.5 million, one-year contract. He spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the 2019 NL MVP Award, only to be cut in November following injuries and a sharp decline in production.
Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl.
