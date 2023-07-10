FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Prigozhin and Putin met
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO Summit
A damaged car lays on a collapsed roadway along Route 32 in the Hudson Valley near Cornwall, N.Y., Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. (AP Photo/Paul Kazdan)
Extreme flooding in New York
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
Sports

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen to start MLB All-Star Game

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 of 2 | 

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
2 of 2 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RONALD BLUM
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL.

AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston and NL manager Rob Thomson of Philadelphia announced their starting lineups on Monday before the annual Home Run Derby.

Cole will start for the first time in his sixth All-Star nod. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander joins Lefty Gomez (five times), Red Ruffing (twice), Hank Borowy, Spud Chandler, Roger Clemens, Whitey Ford, Jimmy Key, Vic Raschi, Met Stottlemyre, Bob Turley and David Wells as Yankees All-Star starters.

Other news
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Tigers still waiting for high draft picks to lead to victories
The Detroit Tigers just picked in the top five of the draft for the fifth time in six years. A couple years ago, the Tigers went 77-85 and looked like they were on the rise.
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates as scores on a double by Teoscar Hernandez against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
J-Rod Show gets All-Star stage at home despite challenging second season in majors
This All-Star week in Seattle was supposed to be Julio Rodríguez’s party, and it still might be. But there’s no doubt this season hasn’t matched the lofty expecations he and the team had after his sensational rookie year.
FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
What is a strike in baseball? Robots, rule book and umpires view it differently
The education of robot umpires has been complicated by an open secret in baseball for the past 150 years: The strike zone called on the field doesn’t match the one mapped out in the rule book.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.

“It’s always something I wanted to do,” Cole said.

Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA, tied for the major league lead in wins. The first-time All-Star has 125 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings and becomes the third Diamondbacks pitcher to start an All-Star Game after Randy Johnson in 2000 and ’01 and Curt Schilling in 2002.

Gallen said he learned of the starting assignment last Wednesday and had been telling “white lies” since then, including to his family.

“It’s been a whirlwind really,” Gallen said. “This is something I dreamed of as a kid, so for it to come to fruition is everything and more.”

Yankees and Diamondbacks are All-Star starting pitchers for the time since Clemens and Johnson in the 2001 game at Seattle.

Baker said Sunday that Cole wouldn’t pitch in the All-Star Game because he would be going on two days’ rest after throwing 103 pitches in a 9-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in New York on Saturday.

“Hey, if a man like Gerrit Cole wants to pitch, I’ll let him pitch,” Baker said Monday.

“I feel like I’m physically able to do it,” Cole added.

Gallen last pitched Friday, throwing 96 pitches in a 7-3 win over Pittsburgh.

“Zac’s numbers just came off the page for us,” Thomson said. “The numbers are incredible. He’s had a great year.”

Baker’s AL batting order has Texas second baseman Marcus Semien leading off, followed by Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Tampa Bay left fielder Randy Arozarena, Texas shortstop Corey Seager, Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz, Rangers right fielder Adolis García, Baltimore center fielder Austin Hays, Texas third baseman Josh Jung and Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. leads off for the NL, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts, Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez, Braves catcher Sean Murphy, Arizona rookie left fielder Corbin Carroll and Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports