Sports

Chicago Bears, tight end Cole Kmet agree to $50 million contract extension

FILE - Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet works on the field during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.

Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.

“When you look back at kind of the stuff I was doing my rookie year, I look like an idiot out there at times, ya know?” Kmet said. “But it’s cool to see the progression and where things are going. I’ve seen the improvement every year and I’m looking to continue to take those steps this coming year and the years beyond.”

Kmet grew up about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Lake Barrington, Ill. He played three seasons at Notre Dame before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2020 under former general manager Ryan Pace. Kmet is the first player to agree to a multi-year extension in current GM Ryan Poles’ 18 months on the job.

“You get homegrown players, it means you drafted the right guy, you developed the right guy,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And he is the right guy. His experiences with the club and his experiences in football are really good, and you wanna keep him. You’d like to do that as much as you can.”

Kmet said negotiations that began near the end of offseason workouts intensified last week. He found out from his agent about 20 minutes before the first training camp practice that an agreement was in place.

“This whole thing from the beginning has been a dream come true,” Kmet said. “Just being drafted here first and being able to get an extension done and agree to terms on that is amazing. Looking forward to it, and looking forward to the things that come with it. And many playoff appearances and Super Bowls to come.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL