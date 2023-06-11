AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

June 11, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT:

Best of Three
x-if necessary
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, 12:00 p.m.

x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.

Texas 7, Stanford 5

Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.

LSU 14, Kentucky 0

Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.

Tennessee 0, Southern Miss. 4, susp. 4th inning to resume June 11, 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.

Duke 5, Virginia 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, 12:00 p.m.

At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7

x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD

At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas

TCU 4, Indiana St. 1

TCU 6, Indiana St. 4

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.