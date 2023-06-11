FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

 
All Times EDT:

Best of Three
x-if necessary
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

LSU head coach Jay Johnson celebrates their victory over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again
LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school.
LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009, beating Florida 18-4 one day after 20-run loss
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) is greeted at the plate by Ben Nippolt (5) after his solo home run during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over LSU to force deciding Game 3
Florida scored the most runs in the history of the College World Series in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the CWS finals.
LSU's Dylan Crews reacts after hitting a foul ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU’s Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top baseball player
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.

x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.

Texas 7, Stanford 5

Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.

LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), delayed

Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.

Tennessee 0, Southern Miss. 4, delayed

Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.

Duke 5, Virginia 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD

At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD

At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas

TCU 4, Indiana St. 1

Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD