2023 NCAA College World Series Glance

By The Associated PressJune 25, 2023 GMT

AP () — — At Charles Schwab Field

Omaha, Neb.

All Times EDT

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Bracket 1

Friday, June 16

Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Florida 6, Virginia 5

Sunday, June 18

TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated

Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Tuesday, June 20

TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated

Wednesday, June 21

Game 6 - Florida 3, TCU 2, Florida advances

Bracket 2

Saturday, June 17

Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Monday, June 19

Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated

Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

Tuesday, June 20

LSU 5, Tennessee 0, Tennessee eliminated

Wednesday, June 21

LSU 5, Wake Forest 2

Thursday, June 22

LSU 2, Wake Forest 0, 11 innings, LSU advances

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 24: LSU 4, Florida 3, 11 innings

Sunday, June 25: Florida 24, LSU 4

Monday, June 26: Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

