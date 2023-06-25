2023 NCAA College World Series Glance
AP () — — At Charles Schwab Field
Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Florida 6, Virginia 5
TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4
TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated
Game 6 - Florida 3, TCU 2, Florida advances
Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
LSU 6, Tennessee 3
Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated
Wake Forest 3, LSU 2
LSU 5, Tennessee 0, Tennessee eliminated
LSU 5, Wake Forest 2
LSU 2, Wake Forest 0, 11 innings, LSU advances
Saturday, June 24: LSU 4, Florida 3, 11 innings
Sunday, June 25: Florida 24, LSU 4
Monday, June 26: Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m.
<