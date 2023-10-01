Government shutdown
Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. After the Wildcats scored a quick touchdown on the game’s first drive, the Mean Green reeled off 31 straight points.

Rogers connected with Ja’Mori Maclin on an 80-yard score less than a minute after after Maverick McIvor opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Blayne Taylor. On the next possession Rogers scored on a 1-yard run. There was a field goal before Damon Ward hauled in a 17-yard pass from Rogers for a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Isaiah Johnson capped the five straight scoring possessions with an 11-yard TD run before Abilene Christian scored 10 points in the final minute to trail 31-17 at the half.

Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.

While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.

Jay’Veon Sunday ran for 140 yards for the Wildcats (2-3). McIvor threw for 217 yards and Taylor had six catches for 85.

