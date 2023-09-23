Prime Video to add ads
DePrima, McLaughlin have big nights as Harvard wins 12th straight over Brown 34-31

 
BOSTON (AP) — Charles DePrima threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Harvard defeated Brown for the 12th straight time, 34-31 on Friday night in an Ivy League opener.

Shane McLaughlin ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson (2-0). DePrima was 15 for 26 for a career-best 203 yards and added 98 yards on the ground. Cooper Barkate had career-highs of 10 catches and 132 yards with a touchdown.

After Brown punted to open the second half the teams combined for six straight touchdowns. The Bears scored last on Owen Stockton’s third touchdown with 6:41 to play. However, DePrima converted two third-down passes and McLaughlin busted off a couple big runs, the last a 21-yard burst to the Brown one, where he stopped and the Crimson ran out the clock.

Jake Wilcox completed 36 of 52 passes for a career-high 354 yards and a touchdown for Brown. Wes Rockett had nine catches for 147 yards, both career highs.

Harvard finished with 464 yards, 261 on the ground while Brown had 447 yards, just 83 rushing. The Crimson now lead the series 90-30-2 with 12-straight wins at home.

DePrima had a 14-yard touchdown pass to McLaughlin early in the second quarter and added a three-yard scoring run in the final minute to rally the Crimson to a 14-10 halftime lead.

Owen scored one a one-yard plunge after an interception on the game-opening possession as Brown took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

