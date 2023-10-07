DePrima passes for 3 TDs, runs for 3, Harvard rolls past Cornell 41-23

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Charles DePrima threw for three touchdowns and ran for three to lead Harvard to a 41-23 win over Cornell on Friday night.

The win was the 135 in Ivy League play for Crimson coach Tim Murphy, tying him with Yale’s Cam Cozza for the most league wins. Murphy already had the record for the most wins by an Ivy League coach and now has 196 at the school.

Despite Harvard’s 60-yard first drive finishing with a one-yard keeper by DePrima, his touchdowns averaged 29 yards as he made big play after big play.

On the ground, DePrima had 152 yards on just nine carries, scoring on runs of 1, 42 and 58 yards. Through the air he was 12 of 19 for 209 yards with scoring plays covering 36 yards with Scott Woods II, 17 with Tyler Neville and 19 yards with Ledger Hatch.

The Crimson (4-0, 2-0), ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll, had 20 first downs and 452 total yards, averaging 8.22 yards a snap a snap.

Cornell (2-2, 1-1), which has lost 11 straight at Harvard, had 27 first downs and 354 total yards, but only average 4.37 yards because the Big Red ran 26 more plays.

Quarterback Jameson Wang had a pair of short touchdown runs for Cornell and backup Luke Duby threw a touchdown pass to Sameul Masungu with 3:13 to play.

DePrima’s second touchdown run, on the first play of the second quarter, made it 14-0 and his 36-yard connection with Woods helped the Crimson take a 21-10 lead at the half.

He followed up is 58-yard burst late in the third quarter with the 19-yard pass to Hatch early in the fourth to make it 41-17.

___

