Hampton has 169 yards rushing, 4 TDs as Elon holds off Campbell 28-24

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hampton rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead Elon to a 28-24 win over Campbell on Saturday night.

Hampton scored on runs of 10, 6 and 1 yard in the second quarter to give the Phoenix a 21-3 lead at the break. His short scoring run late in the third made it 28-10.

Then the Camels took advantage of a fumble at midfield to score on an 11-yard pass from Hajj-Malik Williams to VJ Wilkins to cut the deficit to 28-18. Following a three-and-out, Campbell went 87 yards in seven plays, scoring on a NaQuari Rogers 2-yard run with 4:27 to play. The Camels couldn’t convert a second 2-point conversion.

Elon picked up two first downs before the Camels took over on their 16 with a minute to play and they reached the Phoenix 37 as time ran out.

Elon (2-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) finished with 358 yards as Matthew Downing was 13 of 27 for 116 yards passing.

Williams was 33-of-44 passing for 367 yards and had a rushing touchdown, but he was sacked seven times. The Camels (2-2, 1-2) only had 35 yards rushing and had the ball for 10 fewer minutes.

Hampton, a sophomore, moved up to seventh on the career list with 1,543 yards rushing, just one yard from sixth. His 15 career rushing touchdowns are sixth. His four TDs tied the single-game record in Elon’s FCS history.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll