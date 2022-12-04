AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Hawkeyes, Wildcats to meet Dec. 31 in Music City Bowl

By The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
1 of 2
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
1 of 2
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Iowa (7-5, Big Ten) vs. Kentucky (7-5, Southeastern Conference), Dec. 31, noon ET

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson. The first-year back has run for team highs of 762 yards and six touchdowns.

Kentucky: QB Will Levis. Levis said earlier this week he plans to enter the NFL draft and it’s unclear whether he’ll play in the bowl.

NOTABLE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes started 3-4 but won four straight games to climb to bowl eligibility before falling to Nebraska in their regular-season finale.

Kentucky: The Wildcats lost five of eight after a 4-0 start, though Kentucky beat instate rival Louisville to close the regular-season schedule.

LAST TIME

Kentucky 20, Iowa 17 (Jan. 1, 2022, Citrus Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa: Second invitation to the Music City Bowl (2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for opponent Missouri), a program-record 10th consecutive postseason appearance and 35th bowl bid overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky: Sixth appearance in the Music City Bowl, a school-record seventh consecutive bowl appearance and 22nd overall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.