Sports

Yoder rans for 2 TDs, Wilson passes for 2 as William & Mary tops Campbell 34-24 in CAA opener

 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bronson Yoder rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Darius Wilson threw for two touchdowns and William & Mary defeated Campbell 34-24 on Thursday night in a CAA season opener.

The Tribe, combing off one of its most successful seasons ever and ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, got all it wanted from the Camels in their first CAA game after spending the last five seasons in the Big South.

Yoder had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter with Williams & Mary taking a 24-14 lead on a 37-yard field by Caden Bonoffski as time expired.

The teams swapped field goals before Wilson’s second touchdown pass, a 27-yarder to Martin Lucas, made it 34-17 with 8:11 left. Wilson had a seven-yard connection with DreSean Kendrick in the first quarter.

Lamagea McDowell got his second rushing touchdown for Campbell, which was 5-6 last year, in the final minute. He also scored the game’s first touchdown.

Wilson was 17 of 21 for 182 yards for the Tribe, who tied the school record with 11 wins last year while sharing the CAA title and reaching the FCS quarterfinals.

Hajj-Malik Williams completed 22 of 26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown for Campbell.

