Malachi Hosley scores twice, including OT, to help Penn defeat Georgetown 42-39

 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Malachi Hosley scored on a 6-yard run in overtime to lift Penn to a 42-39 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

The Hoyas, who scored two touchdowns and converted two 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter, went backwards in OT before Patrick Ryan kicked a 49-yard field goal.

Hosley scored on a 20-yard run to put the Quakers (3-1) up 29-13 late in the third quarter but Georgetown (3-3) quickly responded with a 65-yard pass from Tyler Knoop to Jimmy Kibble.

Running quarterback Liam O’Brien had his second touchdown for the Quakers for a 36-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Joshua Stakely scored on a 6-yard run early and had a 1-yard reception from Knoop with 1:22 left and Knoop threw 2-point conversions after both to force overtime.

Hosley, a freshman, ran for 48 yards and had five receptions for 53. Aidan Sayin was 24 of 33 for 254 yards passing.

Knoop was 26 of 40 for 272 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown for the Hoyas, who had 421 yards, 21 more than Penn, but only 149 came on the ground, less than half their average.

The series, which dates back to 1893, is now 7-0-1 for the Quakers.

