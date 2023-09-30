Smoke Harris punt return TD highlights Louisiana Tech’s 24-10 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Smoke Harris returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, Louisiana used several breaks en route to a key score on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs defeated UTEP 24-10 on Friday night.

Louisiana Tech went 65 yards in five plays to open the game, going up 7-0 as Tyre Shelton scored on a one-yard run. An 85-yard catch-and-run by Cyrus Allen set up the score.

Harris was in the end zone 1:19 later, bursting up the left hashmark before veering to the right sideline and racing to a 14-0 lead.

It was 17-7 at halftime and 17-10 in the third quarter when the Bulldogs started a drive on their 35. They were promptly stopped on third down but a facemask penalty kept the drive alive. A 37-yard run by Shelton helped La Tech get in the red zone but again they were stymied only to have a Miners player get a personal foul for taking his helmet off after a tackle for a loss. With renewed downs, on the next play Tru Edwards made a nice catch of a Jack Turner pass for a touchdown.

Shelton finished with 104 yards for La Tech (3-3, 2-0 Conference USA) and Turner was 9 of 20 for 152 yards in his second start.

UTEP (1-5, 0-2) used three different quarterbacks after starter Gavin Hardison couldn’t go after warming up and they were a combined 9 for 28 for 101 yards. Jake McNamara had the touchdown on a two-yard run at the end of a 95 yard drive late in the first half.

The Miners finished with 321 yards to 294 for La Tech but the teams combined for 22 penalties for 201 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll