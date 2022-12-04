Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) tries to tackle North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the second half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Oregon (9-3, Pac-12) vs. North Carolina (9-4, ACC) Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Diego

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Bo Nix, 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions.

North Carolina: QB Drake Maye, 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The No. 15 Ducks lost two of their last three games, including 38-34 to rival Oregon State. They did win 20-17 against Utah, which routed Southern California in the Pac-12 title game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal Division title before being routed 39-10 by Clemson in the conference championship game. Mack Brown will be coaching in his 26th bowl game; he’s 15-10 overall.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Fourth appearance in Holiday Bowl, 36th bowl game overall.

North Carolina: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall.

