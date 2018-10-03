Steelers add former Packers CB Herb Waters to practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers added cornerback Herb Waters, a converted wide receiver from the University of Miami, to the practice squad Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.
Waters will take the spot of cornerback Brian Allen, who was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier in the day.
Waters was released by the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season. He missed the 2017 season because of a shoulder injury. The Packers converted Waters to the secondary one year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent.
At Miami, he had 99 career catches for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns while starting 20 of his 47 career games.