Sports

Miller, Payton combine for 5 TDs, North Dakota State rolls past Missouri State 38-10

 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Cam Miller completed 16 of 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead North Dakota State to a 38-10 win over Missouri State on Saturday.

Cole Payton, Miller’s backup, passed for a touchdown and ran for one as NDSU won its 12th straight in the series.

The Bison (4-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) amassed 534 yards; 351 in the first half when they led 28-7.

Miller had a 23-yard pass to Zach Mathis and a 9-yard run in the first quarter, the two scoring drives combined for 150 yards and a 14-0 lead.

The Bears (1-4, 0-2) came back with a long drive for their only touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Jordan Pachot to Raylen Sharpe.

Missouri State’s next drive ended on downs near midfield and the Bison capitalized with Cole’s 20-yard touchdown run. In the final minute before halftime Mathis hauled in a 33-yard TD pass. He had six catches for a career-high 160 yards.

NDSU, ranked eighth in the FCS Coaches Poll, had 258 yards rushing and 276 passing. Payton had his first career passing touchdown when he threw 4 yards to Jake Lippe in the fourth quarter.

Missouri State, which had four turnovers, finished with351 total yards.

