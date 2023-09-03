Jones runs, passes Charlotte to 24-3 win over South Carolina State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalon Jones threw for one touchdown, ran for another and Charlotte started the Biff Poggi Era with a 24-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Poggi, who was associate head coach at Michigan, got a stellar effort from his defense, which held the FCS Bulldogs to 168 yards and a first-half field goal.

Jones was 13 of 19 for 125 yards with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kennon midway through the fourth quarter that capped the scoring. His one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 7-3.

Durell Robinson ran for six yards to make it 14-3 with 4:12 left before halftime. Robinson had 71 of the 49ers’ 213 yards rushing.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll