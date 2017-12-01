PIAA Class 2A semifinals primer: Washington vs. Wilmington

Class 2A

Washington (13-0) vs. Wilmington (13-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Slippery Rock University

On the air: Tribhssn.triblive.com; 1450-AM

Coaches: Mike Bosnic, Washington; Terry Verrelli, Wilmington

How they got here: WPIAL champion Washington defeated Steel Valley, 37-10, in the district championship/PIAA quarterfinals. District 10 champ Wilmington defeated District 9 champion Clarion, 33-6, in the quarterfinals.

Winner plays: The winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (14-0) and District 2 champion Dunmore (14-0) in the PIAA Class 2A championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Players to watch

e_SBlt Isaiah Schoonmaker, Washington: The Miami (Ohio) linebacker recruit shined in the WPIAL final, scoring on a 68-yard run and 4-yard reception. He also had an interception and blocked a punt.

e_SBlt Zack Swartz, Washington: The Little Prexies quarterback threw for 90 yards in the WPIAL title game and has passed for 1,855 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

e_SBlt Jack Patton, Wilmington: The Greyhounds running back rushed for 219 yards in the quarterfinals and has 1,112 yards this season. Bryson Verrelli and Cameron Marett also are approaching 1,000 rushing yards this season.

e_SBlt Robert Pontius, Wilmington: Pontius has completed 45 of 84 passes for 787 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Did you know?

e_SBlt Wilmington coach Terry Verrelli is in his 40th season as head coach. The Greyhounds won WPIAL titles in 1987 and ‘88. They claimed a state title in 2008, beating West Catholic in double overtime.

e_SBlt Washington has been to the PIAA finals twice, winning a state title in Class 2A in 2001. The Little Prexies lost in the 1993 title game to Dallas.

e_SBlt Washington outgained Steel Valley, 429-257, in the WPIAL championship game despite running 10 fewer plays (47 to 57).

Prediction

Washington, 28-27