FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

PIAA Class 2A semifinals primer: Washington vs. Wilmington

 
Share

Class 2A

Washington (13-0) vs. Wilmington (13-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Slippery Rock University

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

On the air: Tribhssn.triblive.com; 1450-AM

Coaches: Mike Bosnic, Washington; Terry Verrelli, Wilmington

How they got here: WPIAL champion Washington defeated Steel Valley, 37-10, in the district championship/PIAA quarterfinals. District 10 champ Wilmington defeated District 9 champion Clarion, 33-6, in the quarterfinals.

Winner plays: The winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (14-0) and District 2 champion Dunmore (14-0) in the PIAA Class 2A championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Players to watch

e_SBlt Isaiah Schoonmaker, Washington: The Miami (Ohio) linebacker recruit shined in the WPIAL final, scoring on a 68-yard run and 4-yard reception. He also had an interception and blocked a punt.

e_SBlt Zack Swartz, Washington: The Little Prexies quarterback threw for 90 yards in the WPIAL title game and has passed for 1,855 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

e_SBlt Jack Patton, Wilmington: The Greyhounds running back rushed for 219 yards in the quarterfinals and has 1,112 yards this season. Bryson Verrelli and Cameron Marett also are approaching 1,000 rushing yards this season.

e_SBlt Robert Pontius, Wilmington: Pontius has completed 45 of 84 passes for 787 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Did you know?

e_SBlt Wilmington coach Terry Verrelli is in his 40th season as head coach. The Greyhounds won WPIAL titles in 1987 and ‘88. They claimed a state title in 2008, beating West Catholic in double overtime.

e_SBlt Washington has been to the PIAA finals twice, winning a state title in Class 2A in 2001. The Little Prexies lost in the 1993 title game to Dallas.

e_SBlt Washington outgained Steel Valley, 429-257, in the WPIAL championship game despite running 10 fewer plays (47 to 57).

Prediction

Washington, 28-27