Howard shares MEAC championship, first time since 1993

BALTIMORE (AP) — Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes and Howard claimed a share of the MEAC regular-season championship, defeating Morgan State 35-6 on Saturday.

The Bison (5-6, 4-1) finished tied with North Carolina Central for first place but North Carolina Central won the head-to-head matchup with Howard and claimed the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. Howard’s first-place finish is the first for the Bison since 1993.

Williams completed 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards.

Alfonzo Graham had 111 yards rushing for the Bears (4-7, 2-3), but Morgan State quarterbacks Roderick Walker and Duce Taylor combined to go only 8-for-25 passing for 67 yards.

