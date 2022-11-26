McCray leads Southern past Grambling 34-17 in Bayou Classic

AP NEWS
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Besean McCray scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard run and Southern pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Grambling 34-17 in the Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Superdome.

It was a back-and-forth affair until McCray capped a 12-play, 60-yard drive for Southern (7-4, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with his scoring run. The Jaguars took the first two-score lead of the game when Kriston Davis picked off a Julian Calvez pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown and a 28-17 advantage.

Calvez, a freshman, staked Grambling to a 7-0 lead with 43 seconds left in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash.

Freshman Karl Ligon pulled Southern even on a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. Grambling (3-8, 2-6) went ahead 10-7 on Garrett Urban’s 44-yard field goal with 3:17 remaining, but the Jaguars answered with freshman Kendric Rhymes’ 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Calvez had the only score of the third quarter, capping a nine-play, 94-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and the Tigers grabbed a 17-14 lead.

McCray completed 7 of 17 passes for 75 yards and led the Jaguars with 93 yards on 17 rushes.

    • Calvez completed 13 of 27 throws for 152 yards for the Tigers. Floyd Chalk IV ran for 120 yards on eight carries.

    Grambling out-gained Southern in total yards 345-234.

