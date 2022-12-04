AP NEWS
    Southern Miss meets Rice in Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 17

    By The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

    Southern Miss (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Rice (5-7, Conference USA), Dec. 17, 5:45 p.m. EST, ESPN

    LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

    TOP PLAYERS

    Southern Miss: RB Frank Gore Jr., 1,053 yards rushing, seven TDs; 19 catches, 219 yards; 172 yards passing, two TDs.

    Rice: LB Josh Pearcy, 43 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks.

    NOTABLE

    The two teams split the first 12 meetings as former Conference USA opponents. Rice lost its final three games but earned a bowl spot because of its Academic Progress Rate scores.

    LAST TIME

    Rice 24, Southern Miss 19, Oct. 2, 2021.

    BOWL HISTORY

    Southern Miss: Third time in a Mobile bowl; 11-15 in bowl games

    Rice: 7-5 in bowl games, first appearance since 2014.

