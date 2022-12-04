W. Kentucky, South Alabama to meet in New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Western Kentucky (8-5, Conference USA) vs South Alabama (10-2, Sun Belt), Dec. 21, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Western Kentucky: QB Austin Reed has thrown for 4,249 yards, second nationally, and 36 touchdowns while completing 64.5 percent of his passes.

South Alabama: RB La’Damian Webb has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games and ranks second in the conference with 92.3 yards per game.

NOTABLE

Western Kentucky: Before playing in nine bowl games in the last 11 seasons, including this year, the Hilltoppers had not played in a bowl since 1975.

South Alabama: The Jaguars’ only conference loss was by 10-6 to eventual league champion Troy.

LAST TIME

South Alabama won 31-24 in 2013.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers will be competing in a bowl for the fourth straight season and 13th time overall.

South Alabama: This is the Jaguars’ first bowl game since 2016 and third overall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2