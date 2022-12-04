Frisco Bowl pits MWC’s Boise St against C-USA’s North Texas

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Boise State (9-4, Mountain West) vs. North Texas (7-6, Conference USA), Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: QB Taylen Green is Mountain West freshman of the year, 1,905 yards passing, 13 TD passes, 467 yards rushing, eight rushing TDs.

North Texas: QB Austin Aune, 3,309 yards passing, 15.4 yards per completion leads nation, school-record 32 TD passes.

NOTABLE

Boise State: The Broncos were 8-0 in Mountain West play but lost 28-16 to Fresno State in the conference championship game.

North Texas: The Mean Green lost 48-27 to UTSA in the C-USA championship game.

LAST TIME

Boise State 59, North Texas 0 (Oct. 21, 2000)

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: Broncos are 12-7 in bowls and playing in the Frisco Bowl for the first time.

North Texas: Mean Green are 2-10 in bowls and in the Frisco Bowl for the first time after playing in the Frisco Classic last season.

