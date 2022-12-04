Pac-12′s Southern Cal faces AAC champ Tulane in Cotton Bowl

Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt (10) breaks free for a touchdown run against Central Florida linebacker Jason Johnson (15) during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

No. 14 Tulane (11-2, American Athletic, No. 16 CFP) vs No. 8 Southern California (11-2, Pac-12, No. 10 CFP), Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Arlington, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Tulane: RB Tyjae Spears, 1,376 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns.

Southern California: QB Caleb Williams, 4,075 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, 4 interceptions; 372 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Tulane: The Green Wave won the American Athletic Conference title Saturday by beating UCF 45-28. Went from 2-10 last season to first 10-win season and national ranking since 1998, matching FBS record for largest year-to-year improvement.

Southern California: With chance to get in the four-team College Football Playoff, the Trojans lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night. The Trojans have already matched their largest win increase between seasons, from 4-8 last year to 11-2 in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season.

LAST TIME

Southern California 20, Tulane 13, Dec. 21, 1946.

BOWL HISTORY

Tulane: First appearance in Cotton Bowl, 15th bowl game in school history.

Southern California: Third appearance in Cotton Bowl, 56th bowl game in school history.

