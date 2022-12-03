D has six takaways, William & Mary routs Gardner-Webb 54-14

1 of 4 William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson throws a pass over Gardner-Webb's linebacker Tray Dunson during the first half of an FCS playoffs NCAA college football game at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes and William & Mary turned turnovers into three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter and the fifth-seeded Tribe rolled to a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions led to 27 points in the second quarter for William & Mary (11-1), which plays fourth-seeded Montana State or Weber State next weekend in the quarterfinals.

Gardner-Webb (7-6), in its first FCS playoffs, self-destructed with six turnovers, including four interceptions by three different quarterbacks. A week after piling up 405 yards on the ground, in a 52-41 win over Eastern Kentucky in the first-round, the Running’ Bulldogs had 200.

The Tribe, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, went 66 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Bronson Yoder. They then turned three consecutive turnovers into touchdowns. Two were passes to JT Mayo covering 34 and 43 yards. The third was a 6-yard run by Donavyn Lester.

In the final minute of the first half the Runnin’ Bulldogs had their fourth turnover and Ethan Chang got his second field goal for a 34-0 lead.

Gardner-Webb put together a 75 yard drive to open the second half, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Matthew Caldwell to Caleb Borders. But the Tribe responded with a scoring drive — and Yoder’s second score — and then scored two more touchdowns after interceptions. Tye Freeland had two of the picks.

Wilson was 14 of 24 for 240 yards and ran for another 89 yards.

