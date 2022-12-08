AP NEWS
Dante Moore named Michigan AP D3-4 football Player of Year

By The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

The Michigan Associated Press Division 3-4 All-State team.

___

Player of the Year

Dante Moore, Sr., Detroit King, Jr.

___

Quarterbacks

Jake DeHaan, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.

___

Running Backs

Darius Taylor, Walled Lake Western, Sr.

Paschal Jolman, Fruitport, Sr.

Parker Holman, Zeeland West, Jr.

Sterling Anderson, Detroit King, Sr.

___

Receivers

Jameel Croft, Detroit King, Sr.

Nick Marsh, River Rouge, Jr.

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt, Sr.

Ryan Mooney, Orchard Lake St. Mary, Sr.

___

Linemen

Aaron Holstege, Allendale, Sr.

Eryx Daugherty, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr.

Kenny Merrieweather, Detroit King, Sr.

Andrew Dennis, Mt. Pleasant, Jr.

Gabe Blanchard, Freeland, Sr.

John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Matthew Nehf, DeWitt, Sr.

Dylan Senda, Dearborn Divine Child, Sr.

___

Linebackers

Bryce Eliuk, Linden, Sr.

Pete Closner, Marquette, Sr.

Kaleb Parrish, Mason, Jr.

Brady Pretzlaf, Gaylord, Jr.

___

Defensive backs

Skyler Geurink, Zeeland West, Sr.

Markell Gilford, River Rouge, Sr.

Zarek Zelinski, Waterford Kettering, Sr.

CJ Ivy III, Muskegon, Sr.

___

Specialist

Scooter Polk, Mt. Pleasant, Sr.

___

Kicker

Brandon Soltis, DeWitt, Sr.

___

Punter

Christopher Bowman, Waterford Kettering, Jr.

___

Coach of the Year

Tyrone Spencer, Detroit King

    • ___

    SECOND TEAM

    ___

    Quarterbacks

    M’Khi Guy, Muskegon, Jr.

    Cason Carswell, Mason, So.

    ___

    Running backs

    A.J. Bryan, Tecumseh, Sr.

    Jacob Shank, Riverview, Sr.

    Jacob Thompson, Sturgis, Sr.

    Jace Simerson, Goodrich, Sr.

    ___

    Receivers

    Henry Garrity, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr.

    Drew Hickmott, Ortonville Brandon, Jr.

    ___

    Linemen

    Charlie Pietrosante, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr.

    DeShawn Robinson, Auburn Hills Avondale, Sr.

    Brian Ingram, Mason, Sr.

    Cameron VanSolkema, Grand Rapids South Christian, Jr.

    Winton Napier, Whitehall, Sr.

    D’Andre Hudgins, Muskegon, Sr.

    ___

    Linebackers

    Timothy Simons, Gibraltar Carlson, Sr.

    Jeremiah Alston, Redford Union, Sr.

    Michael Bailey, Walled Lake Western, Sr.

    Benny Hernandez, Madison Heights Lamphere, Sr.

    ___

    Defensive backs

    Daniel Duley, Freeland, Jr.

    Teegan Baker, Cadillac, Sr.

    ___

    Specialists

    Jake Burns, Tecumseh, Sr.

    Destin Piggee, Muskegon, Jr.

    ___

    Kicker

    Owen Pardi, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr.

    ___

    Punter

    Adam Barcome, Fenton, Sr.

    ___

    Coaches

    Tony Sigmon, Whitehall

    Tom Alward, Goodrich

