McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night.

McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference).

After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon had touchdown runs of 79 and 70 yards in the second to help McNeese take a 21-10 lead.

Lamar closed within four points at halftime after freshman Major Bowden scored on a 98-yard kickoff return following McMahon’s second touchdown run.

Both teams traded field goals after halftime.

Khalan Griffin capped a 16-play, 92-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run 5 seconds into the second quarter to give Lamar (1-10, 1-5) a 7-0 lead.

Micah Davey gave the Cowboys the lead for good when he returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 advantage with 12:49 left in the half.

