Football: LFO journeys to FCA camp at major university

The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors are pulling out all the stops to sharpened their pigskin skills by the time the football season rolls around.

Over the past week the team has been attending a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp at the University of West Georgia.

The camps started in 1954 in an effort to challenge coaches and players to impact the world for Jesus Christ. Throughout the camps, players and coaches experience inspiration in hopes of reaching full spiritual and playing potential.

Thus, not only is football training important, but the camp embodies Christian principles by encouraging, equipping and empowering, developing leaders for folks in their local communities, and nationwide.

From its start in the 1950s, FCA has proliferated into a sports haven for over two million athletes a year from college, high school, junior high and youth leagues. Henceforth, the camp is the largest interdenominational sports ministry in the world.

While the staff who run the program has grown to more than 825 employees in 350 offices around the country, more supporters continue to join the cause.

What’s more, the camp encompasses a variety of camps, including sports camps, leadership camps, coaches’ camps, power/youth sports camp, team camps and a partnership camp.

For more than five decades, though, the camp has worked at its finest when friends and classmates who know each other before the camp are not housed together. Actually, there are no roommate requests at these camps either.

Additionally, campers need to schedule their own transportation to and from camp.

Everybody is essentially invited to the camp, specifically, youth, middle school and high school students traditionally attend the camps, but college students can join the “Be a Huddle Leader” program. Coaches, adults and families can join the coaches’ camps, which are designed for adults and their families.

College students interested in seeking more information about the “Be a Huddle Leader” program can call 1-866-269-2267. Others interested in the program in its entirety can get more information from fcacamps.org.