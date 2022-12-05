No. 22 UTSA, No. 23 Troy meet for first time in Cure Bowl

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to pass against North Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA championship in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

No. 23 Troy (11-2, Sun Belt) vs. No. 22 UTSA (11-2, C-USA), Dec. 16, 3 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Orlando, Fla.

TOP PLAYERS

Troy: LB Carlton Martial ranked second with 63 tackles in Sun Belt play and 121 overall, which also stood second. He was a key part of a defense that allowed 325.3 yards per game.

UTSA: QB Frank Harris ranks fourth nationally in total offense with 342.5 yards per game. He has passed for 3,865 of his 4,453 total yards of offense and 31 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Troy: The Trojans topped Coastal Carolina 45-26 to win their first Sun Belt championship since 2017 and claim their 10th consecutive victory under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

UTSA: The Roadrunners beat North Texas 48-27 to claim their second consecutive Conference USA championship. They finished 8-0 in league play and are among six C-USA teams to earn bowl bids.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Troy: The Trojans are making their first bowl appearance since 2018, a 42-32 win over Buffalo. They are 5-3 overall.

UTSA: The Roadrunners seek their first bowl win in four trips. They fell 38-24 to San Diego State last season in the Frisco Bowl.

