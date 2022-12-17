Watson helps No. 23 Troy past No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) releases the ball as he is hit by UTSA linebacker Trey Moore during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.

Troy (12-2) closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season. UTSA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-166 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.

Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson picked off a pass by UTSA’S Frank Harris near the goal line in the third quarter. Robertson returned the interception 61 yards, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on at the end, and the pick set up the go-ahead score.

Watson’s TD pass to Johnson and the following 2-point conversion made it 15-12 with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Watson was 13-for-23 passing for 113 yards. Kimani Vidal rushed for 73 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.

Harris went 23 for 42 for 198 yards, with an interception and a TD. Kevorian Barnes rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries and Jared Sackett added a 42-yard field goal for UTSA.

BAHAMAS BOWL

UAB 24, MIAMI (OHIO) 20

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 116 yards and two touchdown in the fourth quarter, Trea Shropshire had 183 yards receiving and a score, and UAB held off Miami (Ohio).

UAB (7-6) won its second bowl game in a row — beating No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl last season — and third in program history. The Blazers won their 50th game since returning in 2017 from a program shutdown.

Brown carried it 24 times to eclipse 100 yards for the fifth time this season for UAB. Shropshire finished with six catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Dual-threat QB Aveon Smith passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (6-7). He also carried it 22 times for 50 yards.

