Middle Tennessee, San Diego State to play in Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State wide receiver Mekhi Shaw, right, gets past New Mexico defender Ray Leutele during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Middle Tennessee State (7-5, C-USA) vs San Diego State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS

MTSU: QB Chase Cunningham threw for 2,920 yards and 19 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.

SDSU: QB Jalen Mayden started the final seven games, throwing for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

MTSU: The Blue Raiders won their final three games and four of their last five to earn a second straight bowl berth.

SDSU: The Aztecs finished strong by winning five of their last seven games after a 2-3 start. Changes at offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and quarterback helped spur the turnaround. The Aztecs are in a bowl for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

MTSU: Second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 10th bowl trip in coach Rick Stockstill’s 17 seasons.

SDSU: Second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 20th bowl appearance in school history.

