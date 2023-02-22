St. John’s beats UConn for first time in 11 years

St. John's Jayla Everett (4) smiles after making a basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

St. John's Jayla Everett (4) smiles after making a basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and St. John’s beat No. 4 UConn 69-64 in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Jayla Everett added 17 points for St. John’s (20-7, 11-7 Big East), which added a huge win to its NCAA Tournament resume, beating UConn for the first time in 11 years.

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points while Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of its 29th regular-season conference title.

St. John’s led the game for more than 28 minutes and by as much as nine points in the first half.

UConn had a chance to tie it late, but Caroline Ducharme missed her short jumper badly and Jayla Everett hit a baseline jumper to extend the lead to four points.

UConn was then forced to foul and Bailey hit four key free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

No. 7 MARYLAND 96, No. 6 IOWA 68

ADVERTISEMENT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers, and Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and Iowa their worst loss of the season.

Iowa’s loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Lavender Briggs added a season-high 19 points and Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), who held Iowa — the nation’s top-scoring and best-shooting team — to season worsts in points and field-goal percentage (34.8%).

Briggs was the primary defender on Clark, who had 18 points, her second lowest-scoring game of the season. Gabbie Marshall made five 3s and scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (22-6, 14-3).

No. 15 VILLANOVA 67, DEPAUL 64

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Christina Dalce broke Villanova’s single-season record for blocks with 66 and the Wildcats held off DePaul.

Lucy Olsen made two free throws with three seconds left in the third quarter to give Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East) a 56-42 lead. But the Wildcats only made two field goals in the opening nine minutes of the fourth quarter as DePaul used a 18-5 run to get within 61-60 with 2:01 left.

Siegrist made four straight free throws in the final minute and Brooke Mullin added a basket with 16 seconds left for a seven-point lead.

Aneesah Morrow had 29 points and 19 rebounds for DePaul (15-14, 8-10).

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25