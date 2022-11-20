Tyler Jr. runs for 3 TDs; Utah St. beats San Jose St. 35-31

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Calvin Tyler Jr. had 125 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 3-yard TD that capped the scoring with 2:49 to paly, Brian Cobbs had 10 receptions for 122 yards and Utah State beat San Jose State 35-31 Saturday night.

Cooper Legas completed 23 of 35 passes for and a touchdown with two interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).

San Jose State (6-4, 4-3), which lost 43-27 at San Diego State last week, has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jaden Smith returned a San Jose State punt blocked by Ike Larsen 56 yards for a touchdown that gave Utah State a 21-6 lead with 1:25 left in the first half.

Chevan Cordeiro threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks late in the third quarter and hit Jackson Canaan for a 1-yard TD with 6:15 to play that gave the Spartans the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Utah State answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Tyler’s final touchdown.

Cordeiro finished with four touchdown passes, three to Cooks who had seven receptions for 125 yards.

