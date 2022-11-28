UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

FILE - UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo, athletic director Erick Harper announced Monday morning, Nov. 28. Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk, File)

FILE - UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo, athletic director Erick Harper announced Monday morning, Nov. 28. Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo, athletic director Erick Harper announced on Monday.

Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. He had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million over the remainder of that term.

Kenwick Thompson will serve as the interim coach if UNLV, which is 5-7, is invited to a bowl. The Rebels began this season 4-1 before going on a six-game losing streak.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2