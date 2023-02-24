AP NEWS
WSU women get first win at Pauley Pavilion, top No. 17 UCLA

February 24, 2023 GMT
Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) reacts after making a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left and Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 on Thursday night for its first-ever win at Pauley Pavilion.

Washington State entered 0-34 against the Bruins in Los Angeles — with just 10 wins in 80 overall games. The Cougars (19-9, 9-8 Pac-12) need to win at USC on Saturday to post back-to-back winning seasons in Pac-12 play for the first time in program history.

Washington State used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a 37-29 lead. Murekatete made two free throws with 1:21 left in the quarter to give the Cougars a nine-point lead before UCLA closed to 45-40 entering the fourth.

Wallack’s 3-ponter started a 6-0 run and UCLA was undone by closing on 2-of-12 shooting in the final five minutes.

Wallack finished with two 3-pointers and 15 points for Washington State, which matched last season’s record-setting win total. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Murekatete recorded her 12th career double-double.

Washington State jumped out to a 13-4 lead as UCLA didn’t make its first field goal until Gabriela Jaquez got a friendly roll with 1:40 left in the first quarter. The Bruins missed their opening 13 shots of the game. UCLA’s six points were its fewest in any quarter this season.

    • UCLA scored 10 unanswered points during a 14-4 run to close the first half for a tie at 25-all.

    Charisma Osborne led UCLA (21-8, 10-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kiki Rice added 10 points.

