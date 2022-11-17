Powell, Knue help E. Michigan beat Kent State 31-24

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes — two to Tanner Knue in the second half — and Eastern Michigan rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Kent State 31-24 Wednesday night.

Powell completed 30 of 39 passes for 315 yards and Knue finished with five receptions for 77 yards.

Samson Evans ran for 94 yards on 33 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run with 3:51 to play capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive and gave Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) a 31-17 lead.

EMU’s Hassan Beydoun scored on a 13-yard strike from Powell to open the scoring with 5:16 left in the first quarter but Kent State (4-7, 3-4) answered about 2 minutes later when Collin Schlee threw a 39-yard TD pass to Ja’Shaun Poke. Andrew Glass kicked a 36-yard field goal early in second quarter and Marquez Cooper’s 1-yard scoring run gave the Golden Flashes a 17-7 halftime lead.

Knue caught a 39-yard TD pass early in the third quarter, Jesus Gomez added a 33-yard field goal to make it 17-all going into the fourth before Knue’s second touchdown, an 11-yard reception, gave the Eagles the lead for good with 10:46 remaining.

Poke finished with six receptions for 105 yards and Devontez Walker added 125 yards receiving for Kent State. Cooper had 20 carries for 80 yards and his 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 41 seconds left.

Knue recovered the ensuing onside kick.

