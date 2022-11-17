Michigan State hosts Indiana, aiming for bowl berth with win

Indiana (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State (5-5, 3-4), Saturday, noon ET (BTN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Michigan State by 10 1/2.

Series record: Michigan State leads 49-17-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State needs a win in its final two games to be eligible for a bowl berth for the second consecutive season. Indiana started 3-0 but hasn’t won since September and was eliminated from bowl contention last weekend. The Hoosiers can salvage something positive by winning the Old Brass Spittoon Trophy that goes to the winner of this game.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan State’s passing offense against Indiana’s pass defense. The Hoosiers, who are ranked 115th in passing yards allowed (270.2) had problems covering Ohio State and will likely have similar match-up issues with the Spartans’ deep receiving corps led by Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman. The two have accounted for a combined 87 catches for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana: LB Aaron Casey, who leads the Hoosiers with 49 tackles and 10 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles. Indiana desperately needs him to continue playing at an all-conference level to have a chance against Michigan State or Purdue.

Michigan State: WR Jayden Reed, a fifth-year graduate senior who leads the Spartans with 45 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns. He has a TD catch in five of the last six games. He ranks among the Big Ten leaders in TD receptions (5), receiving yards (548) and receptions (45).

FACTS & FIGURES

Through 10 games, Michigan State has forced 14 fumbles, which is tied for third most in the FBS. … Michigan State LB Cal Haladay had 19 total stops against Rutgers, the most by a Spartan since Eric Smith had 19 against Notre Dame in 2004. … The Hoosiers have lost seven in a row, five by double digits, and are just 1-15 in league play over the past two seasons. ... Indiana has won the Old Brass Spittoon twice since 2017. ... The Hoosiers have played the FBS’ toughest schedule. Their opponents are a combined 69-32 for a winning percentage of .683 ... Indiana’s James Evans leads the nation with 26 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and leads the Big Ten with 22 punts of 50 or more yards. ... Michigan State has averaged 173 rushing yards per game in its five wins, compared to 44.8 yards in its five losses.

