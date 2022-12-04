No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 TCU in College Football Playoff

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is congratulated by teammates Kechaun Bennett (52), Ryan Hayes, left, and Zak Zinter (65) after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FIESTA BOWL

No. 2 Michigan (13-0, No. 2 College Football Playoff) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1, No. 3 CFP), Dec. 31, 4 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona

COACHES

MICHIGAN: Jim Harbaugh, 74-24 in eight seasons

TCU: Sonny Dykes, 12-1 in first season

TOP PLAYERS

MICHIGAN: QB J.J. McCarthy, 2,376 yards passing, 20 TDs, three interceptions, 65.2% completions; RB Donovan Edwards, 872 yards and 18 TDs rush, 301 yards and three TDs rush since Blake Corum lost for the season; WR Ronnie Bell, 56 catches, 754 yards, three TDs, 13.4 yards per catch; DL Mike Morris, 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss; LB Junior Colson, 95 tackles, two sacks.

TCU: QB Max Duggan, 3,321 yards passing, 30 TDs, four interceptions, 64.9% completions, 165.5 passing efficiency, 404 yards rush, six TDs; RB Kendre Miller, 1,342 yards rush, 17 TDs, rushing TD in 14 straight games; WR Quentin Johnston, 53 catches, 903 yards, five TDs; DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, 42 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, ; LBJohnny Hodges, 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss.

NOTABLE

MICHIGAN: In second straight College Football Playoff after going 2-4 in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

TCU: Making first playoff appearance after finishing 5-7 and departure of coach Gary Patterson last season. Picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

MICHIGAN: Is 21-28 all-time in bowl games. Lost 34-11 to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl, one of two CFP semifinals last season. Fourth New Year’s Six bowl appearance in seven seasons. Beat Nebraska in only other Fiesta Bowl appearance in 1986, when Harbaugh was the Wolverines’ quarterback.

TCU: First bowl appearance since 2018. Is 17-15-1 all-time in bowl games. Has won four of past five bowl games. Making second Fiesta Bowl appearance, with 17-10 loss to Boise State in 2010.

