Red Raiders in Texas Bowl 1st time since 2015, play Ole Miss

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) looks to fend off Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston Jr. (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 24-22. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) looks to fend off Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston Jr. (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 24-22. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi (8-4, SEC) vs. Texas Tech (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 28, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston.

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi: RB Quinshon Judkins, school-record 1,476 yards rushing, 123 yards per game, 16 rushing TDs, 17 total TDs.

Texas Tech: DL Tyree Wilson, 14 tackles for loss leads Big 12, 7 sacks ranks third in conference.

NOTABLE

Mississippi: The Rebels come into the game off three straight losses, including a defeat to Mississippi State in which they were held to a season-low 335 total yards.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have won three straight, including an overtime win over Oklahoma that ended their 10-game losing streak against the Sooners.

LAST TIME

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27 (Sept. 1, 2018)

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi: Rebels are in a third straight bowl, 25-15 all-time in bowls, first time in Texas Bowl.

Texas Tech: Red Raiders are in a second straight bowl, 15-23-1 all-time in bowls, third time in Texas Bowl.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2