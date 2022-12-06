UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program

FILE - Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Odom, former Missouri football coach, was hired by UNLV on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, for the same position. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position.

He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.

Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons.

“I’m honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives,” Odom said in a statement.

UNLV will formally introduce Odom at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Odom replaces Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after going 5-7 this season and 7-23 over three years.

